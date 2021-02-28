https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federalist-reporter-thrashes-jim-acosta-to-his-face/
Jim Acosta refuses to answer @BlueBoxDave‘s questions about CNN’s lack of coverage of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal and the allegations of sexual assault against him. pic.twitter.com/u6O9pFtkfB
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) February 26, 2021
David Marcus, the New York correspondent for the Federalist, asks repeatedly why CNN isn’t reporting on the sexual abuse allegations against Killer Cuomo.