WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 14: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign's 'Build Back Better' clean energy economic plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

A female athlete spoke out on the negative impacts of Joe Biden’s “Equality Act” on women’s sports. In a CPAC interview on Sunday, NCAA athlete Linnea Saltz said she feels women will be watching their own sports from the sidelines if the Biden-backed bill becomes a law.

The act would give men who identify as women the ability to compete in female sports. Saltz said this would discourage women, because it could create an uneven playing field. She added, biological males may have physiological advantages that could prevail over the dedication of women to their sports.

“Gender identity doesn’t erase physiological differences and that’s just something we have to remember,” Saltz stated.

The athlete went on to say she is looking for proposed solutions that are inclusive to everyone, but do not come at the exclusion of biological women.

