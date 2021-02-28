https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/ford-wants-its-cars-back-nra-amid-bankruptcy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ford wants a federal bankruptcy court to seize cars leased to the National RifleAssociation amid the gun-rights group’s bankruptcy.

The Ford Motor Company asked a federal court Feb. 24, to seize all cars leased to the NRA and cancel all leasing agreements after the group missed its January payments.

The company said in court filings the NRA “is not able to offer an adequate protection of Ford’s interest “in the vehicles.

In response to Ford’s argument, Pat Neligan, the NRA’s bankruptcy counsel, told the Washington Free Beacon his client will continue to comply with the bankruptcy code in its ongoing operations.

The lease payments due in January that the NRA missed totaled $565.07.

The NRA’s next bankruptcy hearing is set to be held Thursday.

