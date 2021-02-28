http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_QsnW1H_fjk/

Former Notre Dame star and Houston Texan Louis Nix III, 29, was found dead in Florida three days after being reported missing by his other.

According to NBC Sports via Pro Football Talk:

…the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pulled a car from a pond near Nix’s apartment that matched his vehicle’s description. Nix was last seen alive Tuesday. Nix, a third-round choice of the Texans in 2014, was shot in December while putting air in the tires of his car. The bullet, Nix explained at the time, ricocheted off his sternum and entered his lung. He had surgery to remove it. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not indicated the shooting is related to Nix’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any information about Nix’s condition or where exactly he had been found.

Nix III, a 2014 draft pick by the Houston Texans, spent time with Houston and the New York Giants. However, he only appeared in four games due to knee issues.

