https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-top-coronavirus-task-force-official-blasts-biden-wed-have-to-slow-down-to-meet-his-goal

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., who led the Trump administration’s testing effort, slammed the media and the Biden administration on Sunday for continuing to falsely suggest that the Trump administration did not have a vaccine distribution plan, specifically that the Trump administration did not have a plan to ramp up vaccine supplies.

Giroir said that he was responding to claims that were being made on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which featured a segment with Jeff Zients, the Biden administration’s coronavirus coordinator.

“The bad news is there really was no plan to ramp up the supply of those vaccines,” Zients claimed. “So there wasn’t enough vaccine. There were not enough vaccinators, people to actually take vaccine and turn it into vaccinations by putting needles into arms. And then third, there just were not enough places for people to get vaccinated. There was no comprehensive plan or strategy when we came into office.”

“It seems that @Twitter is censoring my tweets because I am calling out the continuing lies on @60Minutes that Trump had no vaccine plan,” Giroir responded on Twitter. “Fact is, current supply and ramp up are 99% due to Trump’s #OperationWarpSpeed, including the pharmacy and #healthcenter roll-outs.”

“And ‘Trump’s mess and non-existent’ vaccine plan had already achieved a rate of #COVIDVaccination to achieve #Biden goal of 100 million doss in 100 days when Biden inaugurated,” Giroir continued. “I[n] fact, #OperationWarpSpeed would have had to slow down to meet that new goal!”

Giroir’s remarks are factually accurate according to Bloomberg News, which reported in January that the Trump administration had gone over a million shots a day by the end of his administration.

Giroir also slammed the administration over kids not being in back to school for in-person learning, warning that it would cause long-term damage to children’s health.

“Why are children not back in #schools in Washington, California, Oregon, and Washington DC – when the science proves that #COVID19 school transmission is nearly entirely prevented with reasonable mitigation like masks and distancing?” Giroir wrote. “Harms to our children will be long-lasting.”

Why are children not back in #schools in Washington, California, Oregon, and Washington DC – when the science proves that #COVID19 school transmission is nearly entirely prevented with reasonable mitigation like masks and distancing? Harms to our children will be long-lasting. — Brett Giroir (@DrGiroir) March 1, 2021

Giroir slammed Biden last week in a tweet following false claims that Biden made during a press conference.

“We’re moving in the right direction, though, despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans,” Biden falsely claimed. “And every time we administer another 50 million shots, I’m going to use that milestone to report to the American people on our vaccination program and our overall fight against this pandemic.”

Giroir responded: “I am so tired of the continuing lies that @potus inherited a #COVID19Vaccine mess, when in fact 99% of current vaccine manufacturing and distribution is EXACTLY as planned and explicitly described by Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed.”

The Daily Wire reported at the time that the false claims emanating from the Biden administration on the issue have even been debunked by left-wing fact-checkers, including The Washington Post, PolitiFact, and FactCheck.org.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

