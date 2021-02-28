https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/fox-friends-host-campos-duffy-no-battle-within-republican-party-liz-cheney-wing-like-12-people-video/
FOX News contributor Rachel Campos Duffy was a guest host on FOX and Friends Weekend this Sunday.
During a segment on CPAC Rachel Campos Duffy set the record straight on the so-called Republican “civil war.”
This was excellent!
Rachel Campos Duffy: If the left thought they could just push Donald Trump off the stage for the Never-Trumpers like Liz Cheney. There’s no battle within the Republican Party because the Liz Cheney wing of the party is like 12 people and everybody is behind Trump. And it’s not because of a cult of personality, although many people like that he’s a fighter, there are real policies, America First, economic nationalism, and nothing has brought it more into focus than this pandemic.
TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: US Dr. Ralph Baric Was Reviewing Moderna and Dr. Fauci’s Coronavirus Vaccine in December 2019! — What’s Going On?