California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been busted again, this time for a celebrity video with George Lopez promoting vaccines inside a Fresno restaurant that’s not allowed to open to the public because of county regulations against indoor dining:

Newsom appears indoors at restaurant in California county where indoor dining is not allowed https://t.co/RloedEyzQG — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) February 28, 2021

First up, here’s the video that Gov. Newsom posted to TikTok:

But other photos of the encounter emerged on Twitter that showed George Lopez without a mask. . .

This is for all the haters who justified the Newsom and Lopez stunt yesterday inside a restaurant, in a county where indoor dining is mandated closed. For those who said “who cares they wore masks”. I’ll let you take it from here. That’s our boy creeping in the back too. pic.twitter.com/dn75xR7GE0 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 28, 2021

. . .and with a table filled with food that certainly suggests that the restaurant was open for the governor, Lopez and the crew:

California is the only state where indoor dining is banned. Industry gutted. It’s an explosive topic. Newsom holds an event INSIDE a restaurant, posts video, and group is “dining/drinking” (see pic) – people are actually saying this is OK? If it’s ok for them then open it all up. pic.twitter.com/fRVTdlxVWv — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 28, 2021

You see, indoor dining is OK and safe for SOME people:

Wait so Newsom wasn’t indoors at a restaurant yesterday w George Lopez for an extended period of time? In a county where the indoor restaurant is closed? 🧐 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 28, 2021

What a damn hypocrite. Again:

Newsom must resign ASAP. Yesterday he was inside a restaurant dining and doing a painfully cringe-worthy “bit” with George Lopez in a county that is NOT ALLOWED to have indoor dining. It is in purple tier. This is a slap in the face to every restaurant worker. Every citizen. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 28, 2021

