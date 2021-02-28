https://babylonbee.com/news/ricky-gervais-hacks-golden-globe-stream-to-remind-hollywood-theyre-still-scum/

U.S.—The Golden Globes were once again nearly unwatched this year, as apparently, no one wants to tune in to watch a bunch of celebrities tune in to watch each other compliment each other virtually. Or in person, for that matter.

But the Golden Globes’ ratings suddenly recovered at the last minute as comedian Ricky Gervais somehow managed to hack the feed and lecture the celebrities on how they’re complete garbage.

“Hello, everyone, Ricky here again! Glad I could join you!” he said, starting his monologue, as horrified technical personnel tried to shut him off. “I’ve only got a few minutes before they cut off the feed here, so let’s get right down to it. Jeffrey Epstein! Let’s talk about him for a while!”

Gervais went on for close to five minutes before NBC managed to recover control of the broadcast. Ratings immediately plummeted through the basement as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler apologized for Gervais’ outburst and resumed lecturing everyone on inclusivity and diversity.

