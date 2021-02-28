https://breaking911.com/just-in-golfer-found-dead-after-going-missing-while-searching-for-his-ball-at-florida-country-club/

PINELLAS COUNTY. FL – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned after attempting to retrieve his golf ball from a pond while golfing with a friend.

On Sunday morning, deputies were called to the East Lake Woodlands subdivision in Oldsmar, Florida in regards to a man going missing. Deputies suspected the missing man was in a nearby pond and he was later found dead by a dive team.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines and a friend were playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club. At about 7:37AM, Jazmines teed off at hole number three and was last seen looking for his ball near the green. Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water.

Deputies searched the nearby wooded area and assisted Oldsmar Fire Department in searching the edge of the pond. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators say the evidence suggests Jazmines may have fallen into the water and drowned. Deputies spoke with friends of Jazmines who say he likes to search the course for lost golf balls.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation continues.

