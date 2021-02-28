https://www.oann.com/gottlieb-people-should-be-confident-in-johnson-johnson-vaccine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gottlieb-people-should-be-confident-in-johnson-johnson-vaccine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb threw his support behind Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview on Sunday, Gottlieb said he believes it’s a “good vaccine,” adding it’s shown to be 85 percent effective at preventing “severe and critical disease.”

He said the data suggests it’s also 74 percent effective at preventing “asymptomatic transmission.” Gottlieb also noted Johnson & Johnson is expecting to ship around four million doses as soon as this week.

Excellent news today. Congratulations to @JNJNews! Another example of extraordinary people doing extraordinary things – all so we can help ensure #ScienceWillWin. — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) February 28, 2021

“There is more and more evidence that these vaccines are preventing transmission of infection, which makes them an even more important public health tool,” Gottlieb stated. “But the data was quite strong with the J&J vaccine. I think people should be confident about taking it. And it will be in the market this week.”

Gottlieb further predicted Americans vaccinated now will be able to get a booster shot to protect themselves against new variants by fall.

