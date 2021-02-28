https://www.oann.com/gottlieb-people-should-be-confident-in-johnson-johnson-vaccine/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gottlieb-people-should-be-confident-in-johnson-johnson-vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – APRIL 05: Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb testified during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on April 5, 2017 at on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb threw his support behind Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved COVID-19 vaccine. In an interview on Sunday, Gottlieb said he believes it’s a “good vaccine,” adding it’s shown to be 85 percent effective at preventing “severe and critical disease.”

He said the data suggests it’s also 74 percent effective at preventing “asymptomatic transmission.” Gottlieb also noted Johnson & Johnson is expecting to ship around four million doses as soon as this week.

“There is more and more evidence that these vaccines are preventing transmission of infection, which makes them an even more important public health tool,” Gottlieb stated. “But the data was quite strong with the J&J vaccine. I think people should be confident about taking it. And it will be in the market this week.”

Gottlieb further predicted Americans vaccinated now will be able to get a booster shot to protect themselves against new variants by fall.

