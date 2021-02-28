https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/28/gov-kristi-noem-at-cpac-dr-fauci-is-wrong-a-lot/

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called out the corporate media and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday, who are incensed that she never locked down her state in response to COVID, although the numbers are now proving her unconventional approach ended up protecting both health and people’s freedoms. She noted in a top-billed speech at CPAC Saturday that Fauci’s predictions have been consistently false.

In her segment on CBS News’s “Face The Nation” Sunday, Noem explained that not only did she listen to the guidance provided by medical authorities in South Dakota, but she also did her best to ensure that her state’s economy did not tank. And she’s been successful while other governors have locked down their citizens without stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“You indicated I ignored medical advice, and I didn’t listen to my health experts. And I most certainly did,” the Republican said of Fauci. “In South Dakota, we took this virus very seriously. What I did, though, is tell my people the truth. I gave them personal responsibility over decisions for their family’s public health, but also gave them the flexibility they needed to keep their businesses open, take care of their employees and their customers.”

Gov. @KristiNoem responds to Dr. Fauci: “You indicated I ignored medical advice, and I didn’t listen to my health experts. I most certainly did. What I did, though, is tell my people the truth.” pic.twitter.com/McI8B7KSUc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 28, 2021

Noem’s comments come shortly after she slammed the corrupt corporate media at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference for unfairly covering her state’s COVID-19 response. In her address, Noem criticized Fauci for flip-flopping on virus mitigation strategies and being “wrong a lot.”

“We never focused on the case numbers,” she told the crowd. “Instead we kept our eye on hospital capacity. Now, Dr. Fauci, he told me that on my worst day I’d have 10,000 patients in the hospital. On our worst day, we had a little over 600. Now, I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.”

.@govkristinoem: “Now Dr. Fauci, he told me that on my worst day I’d have 10,000 patients in the hospital. On our worst day, we had a little over 600. I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.” pic.twitter.com/PeSoc39N1i — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 27, 2021

She also explained that the legacy media often targeted her state for its response that respected individual decisions while ignoring COVID-related scandals in states such as New York.

“Many in the media criticized South Dakota’s approach. They labeled me as ill-informed, reckless and even a ‘denier.’ Some even claimed that South Dakota is ‘as bad as it gets anywhere in the world’ when it comes to COVID-19—that is a lie. The media did all of this while simultaneously praising governors who issued lockdowns, mandated masks, and shut down businesses—applauding them as having taken the ‘right’ steps to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Noem continued.

Fauci responds to @govkristinoem saying that he “is wrong a lot.” “It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don’t lie.” pic.twitter.com/5xmGZtuVIA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 28, 2021

The White House’s top COVID advisor quickly responded to Noem’s CPAC speech, attempting to defend lockdowns and other social restrictions he has pushed on the nation despite the continued increase in evidence showing these policies created massive harm to Americans while not stopping COVID.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s not really helpful,” Fauci said in reply to Noem. “Just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie.”

The numbers show that hard-lockdown states like California, New York, and New Jersey continue to post top rates of COVID-related deaths per population, while inflicting severe additional harms such as deaths due to missed cancer screenings, undiscovered child abuse, millions pushed out of work and thrust onto public assistance, and poverty-induced starvation around the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

