UPDATED 5:20 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) said a Midwest COVID-19 outbreak was not caused by her state’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In an interview on Sunday, Noem said the study conducted which linked the August rally and an outbreak was false information and not based on facts.

She said all attendees were informed about how the coronavirus could affect their health and they were allowed to make decisions for themselves. Noem argued making people stay home and closing businesses would not have made a difference.

.@FaceTheNation never once asked about South Dakota’s excellent vaccine distribution. They’d rather attack my state for respecting freedom and personal responsibility.

We’re a leader in vaccine distribution and the new J&J vaccine will specifically help our rural communities. pic.twitter.com/6dlDne9XMS — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 28, 2021

“We tracked the people that came to the rally, had states report back to us cases that came from that rally, it was less than 100 cases that we could track to that, and we did testing in that community and throughout the area for weeks after,” Noem stated. “Listen, what we did was allow people to make decisions for themselves.”

South Dakota is the only state that didn’t force businesses to close. Noem added, what is good for one state might not be the same for another.

