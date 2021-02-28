https://www.oann.com/gov-noem-outbreak-in-midwest-was-not-from-sturgis-rally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gov-noem-outbreak-in-midwest-was-not-from-sturgis-rally

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:20 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) said a Midwest COVID-19 outbreak was not caused by her state’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In an interview on Sunday, Noem said the study conducted which linked the August rally and an outbreak was false information and not based on facts.

She said all attendees were informed about how the coronavirus could affect their health and they were allowed to make decisions for themselves. Noem argued making people stay home and closing businesses would not have made a difference.

“We tracked the people that came to the rally, had states report back to us cases that came from that rally, it was less than 100 cases that we could track to that, and we did testing in that community and throughout the area for weeks after,” Noem stated. “Listen, what we did was allow people to make decisions for themselves.”

South Dakota is the only state that didn’t force businesses to close. Noem added, what is good for one state might not be the same for another.

