“Do you miss me yet?”

That’s how Donald J. Trump began his first speech since leaving the presidency.

It was like old times … familiar times.

It was like the 2020 campaign season, listening to all those speeches when we knew we were winning.

It was amazing to hear Trump say, “I may even decide to beat them a third time.”

“Democrats should suffer withering losses in the midterms and to lose the White House decisively four years from now,” he said. “Our movement of hard-working American patriots is just getting started, and in the end, we will win.”

It was reassuring when he told us that his movement “is far from being over” and that “there’s never been a journey more successful.”

Then he launched into a potpourri of whatever was on his mind – stream-of-consciousness style.

“The future of the Republican Party is as a party that defends the social, economic and cultural interests and values of working American families — of every race, every color and every creed,” he said. “Republicans believe that the needs of everyday citizens must come first.”

He pledged not be involved in organizing a third party – calling reports to the contrary “fake news.”

“We’re not starting new parties,” he assured. “We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. A Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House, and I wonder who that will be. Who, who, who will that be?”

He again called into question the integrity of the 2020 race.

“We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process,” he stated. “This election was rigged and the Supreme Court … didn’t want to do anything about it. They didn’t have the courage to act. They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to our country. … They didn’t have the guts to do what should be done. And that’s on top of all the other forms of cheating.”

Trump hammered the early days of the Biden administration without apologies.

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in history,” Trump said, saying the Democratic Party was anti-jobs, anti-families, anti-women and anti-science. “We reject left-wing lunacy and in particular we reject cancel culture!” Trump exclaimed.

“We all knew the Biden administration was going to be bad, but none of us even imagined just how bad they would be,” he said. “He talked about energy. I thought, ‘this guy, actually he’s OK with energy.’ He wasn’t OK with energy … he wants windmills.”

Trump also called for action against internet powerhouses who are squelching the political right online.

“Big Tech giants like Google and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.”

It was all tremendously appealing, refreshing and charming – pure Trump!

I’ll bet there were millions of Americans waiting for an eternity for the speech to begin. It was scheduled to start an hour and a half or so earlier. But it was worth it! It was classic Trump – something the nation needed as this amateur president, this impostor, this usurper tries to fill his shoes.

So did we miss him?

We sure did.

