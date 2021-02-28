https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/02/28/horrendous-mishandling-byron-york-recalls-why-a-media-firestorm-over-cuomo-should-have-been-brewing-for-a-while/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has become a national story as a result of sexual harassment allegations that have been leveled against him. Byron York finds it remarkable that more of a national media firestorm did not erupt as a result of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus.

“Horrendous mishandling,” that affected a lot of people.

What happened under Cuomo’s watch had a much wider impact than just New York.

