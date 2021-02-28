https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/02/28/horrendous-mishandling-byron-york-recalls-why-a-media-firestorm-over-cuomo-should-have-been-brewing-for-a-while/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has become a national story as a result of sexual harassment allegations that have been leveled against him. Byron York finds it remarkable that more of a national media firestorm did not erupt as a result of Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus.

Have to say, fact that media storm over Gov. Cuomo is happening now, amid sex harassment allegations, and not last year, amid his horrendous mishandling of COVID crisis–mishandling that helped make his state among the worst-hit regions in the world–is remarkable. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 28, 2021

“Horrendous mishandling,” that affected a lot of people.

Not only was their no media storm last year, the media treated him like a Covid hero–because he wasn’t Trump, and they needed a “anti-Trump”. https://t.co/JtOUtkYcpG — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) February 28, 2021

.@NYGovCuomo is not only a terrible leader but a really cruel human being. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 19, 2021

What happened under Cuomo’s watch had a much wider impact than just New York.

