Joe Biden is finding out that reality bites when it comes to illegal immigration. While Biden frequently criticized Trump’s immigration policy as “inhumane” and “un-American,” the numbers of people trying to get in to the United States, one way or another, have skyrocketed since Biden took office.

“We’re seeing the highest February numbers that we’ve ever seen in the history of the [Unaccompanied Alien Child] program,” a Health and Human Services official told Axios.

And it’s only going to get worse. Customs and Border Patrol has briefed the White House on the grim prospect that as many as 13,000 unaccompanied alien children will arrive by May. With facilities already at the breaking point, that will mean that the government will need someplace to put these kids. It’s probable that Trump’s “kids in cages” is going to be a reality for Joe Biden, as well.

Fox News:

HHS is working with the Pentagon on securing space on military bases, where overflows of migrants were housed in tent-like structures during 2014 and 2019, the report said. One aim expressed by Jonathan White, a top HHS career official, was preventing migrant kids from waiting out their immigration claims in unfit CBP holding cells CBP warned top administration officials of the peak May numbers during a telephone meeting on Thursday involving senior-level officials with HHS, Homeland Security and the State Department, Axios said.

Federal law requires that official hold the kids for no longer than 48 hours in detention before handing them over to HHS where they are housed in facilities or handed off to charitable groups where they live until they get a hearing. The fact that officials are looking into sending overflows to military bases means that HHS is already full up or getting very close.

The Biden administration came under fire this week for reopening some of the same border facilities that President Donald Trump had been criticized for using by many Democrats, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has complained about the recent reopening of an emergency facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and of a notorious child-holding facility in Homestead, Fla. The Texas facility will hold up to 700 kids ages 13 to 17 while their immigration claims are processed.

Seven hundred beds is a drop in the bucket compared to what’s on the way.

Since Biden has rejected immediate deportation as a partial solution, the border will soon be filling up with desperate, hopeful, people thinking that Joe Biden is going to throw open the border and welcome them with open arms. The administration keeps telling the illegals, “Not right now.” They aren’t prepared, they say.

I’ve got news for Biden and the other open-borders advocates; they will never be ready. No matter how many extra facilities they open, the migrants will keep coming. At this point, whatever the White House says about the border, no one is listening. They are going to dare the president to send them home.

And Biden, beholden to immigration fanatics, will be powerless to do anything.

