https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/thousands-local-supporters-greet-president-trump-outside-cpac-speech/

THOUSANDS of TRUMP SUPPORTERS surrounded the Hyatt in Orlando, Florida today to greet President Trump before his speech at CPAC.

The enthusiasm for Trump has not waned at all since the November election, the January Capitol Hill rioting or the sham impeachment hearing!
Americans still love their country despite the Left’s assault on our society.

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING! President Donald Trump Live at CPAC 2021 at 3:40 PM ET — LIVESTREAM via RSBN Channel

America loves Trump.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...