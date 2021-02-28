https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/thousands-local-supporters-greet-president-trump-outside-cpac-speech/

THOUSANDS of TRUMP SUPPORTERS surrounded the Hyatt in Orlando, Florida today to greet President Trump before his speech at CPAC.

The enthusiasm for Trump has not waned at all since the November election, the January Capitol Hill rioting or the sham impeachment hearing!

Americans still love their country despite the Left’s assault on our society.

About a thousand Trump supporters are outside CPAC today, including people repping the very group who organized the Capitol riots and insurrection. pic.twitter.com/3aPPYXovFj — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 28, 2021

RIGHT NOW: Supporters of President Donald Trump lined up all along I-Drive near the Hyatt Regency in Orlando ahead of his speech at CPAC. They’re trying to catch a glimpse of the presidential motorcade, which must be coming soon because we’re not moving. pic.twitter.com/dfqgUkETvL — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) February 28, 2021

“We’re waiting to hear the next steps. We’re all looking for guidance.” Trump supporters outside CPAC in Orlando are eagerly anticipating his speech today. pic.twitter.com/IzetJSY8QS — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) February 28, 2021

America loves Trump.

“I find the left more intolerant of me being Republican than Republicans are of me being gay,” said Regina Agacinski of Tampa as fellow Trump supporters heckle her. #CPAC #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled #CPACstage @pbpost pic.twitter.com/w1l5FbVRK5 — Wendy Rhodes (@WendyRhodesFl) February 28, 2021

