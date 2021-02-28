https://www.theblaze.com/news/hyatt-responds-boycott-for-hosting-cpac

Hyatt Hotels responded to critics on Friday who demanded a boycott of the hotel chain over its decision to host the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

What did the hotel say?

A spokesperson for Hyatt said Hyatt is committed to providing “a safe and inclusive environment” to “care for people so they can be their best.”

The statement further added that Hyatt believes in diversity of thought, which made hosting CPAC a no-brainer.

We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company. We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours. Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care.

CPAC is typically hosted just outside of Washington, D.C., in National Harbor, Maryland. However, COVID-related restrictions forced conference organizers to relocate the annual event to Florida this year.

What is the background?

Democrats angry that Hyatt agreed to host the annual gathering of Republicans are calling for a boycott of Hyatt.

The hashtag “#BoycottHyatt” has been trending on social media, with thousands of angry people declaring to never give their business to Hyatt again. Many people even alleged that Hyatt was siding with Nazis and white supremacists by hosting CPAC at one of its properties.

“Hey @Hyatt, we’re boycotting your hotels for supporting and allowing white supremacists to hold CPAC at your Orlando location. I travel a lot, and you just lost my business, and I’ll tell everyone I know to do the same. Shame on you,” one person said.

“Dear @Hyatt since you are hosting the seditionists who are trying to over throw our government & spread the ‘Big Lie’, my husband, family & I will no longer be staying at your properties when we travel,” another person said.

“The people at cpac started an insurrection that killed a cop and injured over one hundred cops and they aren’t sorry. They aren’t wearing masks. So I know I will never stay at another Hyatt again because if that’s how u define inclusive, I’m out,” another person said.

“A platform for hate is not inclusive, Hyatt. A platform to spread the Big Lie that spawned a violent insurrection and is now fomenting another threatened one is not inclusive. Neutrality with nazis is endorsement of nazis,” another person said.

“Looks like we must #boycottHYATT immediately for supporting Nazis!! @Hyatt you’re making a monumental mistake! We the people do not tolerate racist bull s***!!” another person said.

Anything else?

Former President Donald Trump will close out CPAC on Sunday by delivering the final speech of the conference.

Axios reported last week that Trump is planning to claim “total control” of the Republican Party during his speech, which will be the first of his post-presidential career. Sources told Axios that Trump will present himself to supporters as the “presumptive 2024 nominee” in a “show of force.”

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Axios, “Trump effectively is the Republican Party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots.”

