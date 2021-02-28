https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/internal-emails-from-the-hollywood-foreign-press-assn-are-way-worse-than-anything-gina-carano-ever-said-why-arent-the-golden-globes-canceled/

Ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes awards, the Los Angeles Times got ahold of internal emails from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — “the group behind the Golden Globes — that blows the whistle on the group’s ongoing issue with diversity:

We reviewed internal emails from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. — the group behind the Golden Globes — about the controversy about its membership. Here’s what we found, via @StacyPerman. https://t.co/DUG15QIWLk — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2021

The “voting body is facing criticism over the fact that it does not a single Black member”:

The voting body is facing criticism over the fact that it does not have a single Black member. We now know that in 2013, the HFPA rejected a Black applicant. https://t.co/DUG15QIWLk — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2021

And, apparently, they’ve been lying about it:

Why? Former President Theo Kingma told us, “Sadly, she didn’t fulfill the [bylaws] requirements.” But in an internal email, a member gave a different reason: she was rejected because she did not receive “sufficient votes.” https://t.co/DUG15QIWLk pic.twitter.com/9hDMhAtgAh — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2021

And they knew not to discuss this in emails as those might one day become public. Like now:

“A lot of members are probably unaware that in 2013 there was a controversy,” the message states. “Please let’s not discuss this on email,” someone replied. Members did not comment to us. But there’s more:https://t.co/DUG15QIWLk pic.twitter.com/Y5LgiiIo17 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2021

Yet, even with all these stars demanding changes, none have happened:

Directors Ava DuVernay and J.J. Abrams, actress Ellen Pompeo, comedian Amy Schumer and Time’s Up, have called on the organization to cultivate inclusivity and address diversity in its ranks. https://t.co/gzmdoX0dQA pic.twitter.com/KgVw4fVEs2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 28, 2021

So, why haven’t the Golden Globes themselves been targeted yet? Why do all of these allegedly woke stars put up with it? This is WAY WORSE than anything Gina Carano might have said or done, yet she’s the one canceled while this charade goes on and on.

