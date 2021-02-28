https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/iran-rejects-us-eu-calls-talks-over-nuclear-deal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iran has rejected an offer to talk directly with the Biden administration about the U.S. reentering the international nuclear deal that President Donald Trump left three years ago.

The European Union Foreign Policy Chief had proposed an informal meeting between the U.S., Iran, and the EU.

“Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Sunday.

Khatibzadeh argued the new administration has acted no differently than the previous one when it came to dealing with Iran.

“The Biden administration has not set aside Trump’s maximum pressure policy, nor has it announced its commitments,” he said.

Irans rejection comes only days after U.S.military airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria.

The White House expressed disappointment about the talks being skuttled.

“While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA commitments,” a senior administration told NBC News.

The Obama administration brokered the Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA) to ease sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country dismantling some of its nuclear programs, ensuring it couldn’t make weapons of mass destruction.

