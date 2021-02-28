http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-dMLVIM5dIo/

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday that former President Donald Trump is the leader of the conservative movement, the America First movement, and the Republican Party.

“President Trump is the leader of the conservative movement; he’s the leader of the America First movement; he’s the leader of the Republican Party … and I hope on January 20th, 2025, he is once again the leader of our great country,” Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told the CPAC crowd.

“No president in my lifetime has done more of what they said they would do than President Trump did during his four years.” Rep @Jim_Jordan #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/QLFgLl8mUs — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 28, 2021

“No president in my lifetime has done more of what they said they would do than President Trump did during his four years as our president,” Jordan said. The Ohio conservative noted that the president built the wall, cut taxes, confirmed conservative Supreme Court justices, cut taxes, slash regulations, grow the best economy in 50 years, and many other significant achievements.

Jordan said that if conservatives continue to fight for their principles, they can take back the House majority in 2022, and Trump, if he runs, can take back the White House in 2024.

Jordan also said that Trump faced a significant uphill battle because “they don’t like that someone can walk into town and took [sic] on the swamp. They don’t like that someone in that town and fights for all of us.”

