https://clashdaily.com/2021/02/shots-fired-lebron-james-called-out-by-soccer-star-for-his-woke-politics/

Follow Doug on Parler @TheGilesWay.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not exactly be a household name on this side of the Atlantic, but as a player for AC Milan, he’s known just about everywhere else. And he just picked a fight with Lebron.

It’s one big-name athlete telling another essentially that he should ‘shut up and dribble’.

James thinks he’s the virtuous one. In reply, he boasted about important his political activism was.

See if you can spot the problem with his boasting.

The AC Milan striker criticised James, 36, and other socially conscious athletes on Thursday in an interview with Discovery Plus. Ibrahimovic called it ‘a mistake’ for James and other athletes to get involved in political causes, saying they should ‘just do what you do best, because it doesn’t look good.’ …’I would never shut up about things that are wrong,’ said James. ‘I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community,’ James added. ‘I know what’s going on still, because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that’s going through the same thing, and they need a voice, and I’m their voice. I’ll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that’s going on around this country and around the world. ‘There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is.’ In addition to his comments on Friday night, James’ most recent Instagram story on Saturday morning is a video saying: ‘When y’all gone learn that… I am more than an athlete.’ – DailyMail

He preaches about ‘equality’, social justice, racism, systematic voter suppression?

That’s pretty rich for a guy who makes so much of his money from China.

You know, the place that has been denounced for actual GENOCIDE?

Here’s an awkward factoid:

On how much more lucrative LeBron’s first Nike deal was vs. Jordan’s first: “50 times bigger than Michael.” Schreyer talked about Bo Jackson, Jordan, LeBron and much more. It’s worth your time. — OregonLive

Just how much of your money was the direct result of slave labor from, to use the term, ‘persons of color’, namely the Muslim Minority who are being interred in China, forcibly sterilized and worse?

Do you suppose LeBron read this story?

Nike should quit lecturing on social justice — and atone for using slave labor in China

Right now, at this very moment, the Chinese Communists are eliminating the Uyghurs, a Turkish-speaking people who live in China’s Far West, from the face of the earth. They’ve locked up over a million Uyghur men in concentration camps, aborted and sterilized hundreds of thousands of the women, and are busy selling the young — in batches of 100, no less — to Chinese factory owners as slave labor. …It turns out that some of these Uyghurs have been slaving away making basketball shoes with the famous swoosh on them. An Australian Strategic Policy Institute report published this March, “Uyghurs for sale,” found Uyghur slave labor working in factories supplying 83 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing, shoe and automotive sectors, including Apple, GM, Gap — and Nike. — NYPost

You helped 300-plus kids did you? Let’s take that claim at face value. It leads us to a follow-up question. How many such kids would a Nazi prison guard have to put through school before history forgave his connection to the death camps? Is there even an acceptable number?

How many of those ‘batches of hundreds’ of children assembled the shoes that made you your millions? It’s easy to wag a finger at other people, without looking at the blood on your own hands, isn’t it?

Not that it’s just the Uyghurs, either is it?

What about the NBA’s track record of ABUSING kids? Do you have any share of the guilt there?

The NBA is facing several allegations of child abuse at its academies in China, according to Steve Fainaru and Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN. The allegations come from employees and coaches at three academies in China, including one in Xinjiang that has since been closed. One coach described the entire enterprise to ESPN as “a sweat camp for athletes.” At least two coaches reportedly left jobs at the academies over the treatment of its athletes. –CBSSports

Oh, but he cares about voter supprssion, does he?

The NBA had an opportunity to stand with the citizens of Hong Kong while they still had some worth saving.

The NBA was directly complicit in the literal authoritian takeover and stripping of a relatively free people’s few remaining rights. When given a chance to speak out, and lend their voice to the cause of freedom, they sided with China, Xi, and the Communist regime.

NBA Kisses Tyranny’s @ss When China Gets Offended By GM’s Pro-Democracy Tweet

Sen. Hawley Sends Letter To NBA Suggesting Pro-Hong Kong Slogan Be Allowed On Jerseys–ESPN Reporter Responds ‘F**k You’

NBA Shamed Into Allowing Fans To Buy ‘Free Hong Kong’ Jerseys

The Effeminization Of The American Male

by Doug Giles

Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity. That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome. Buy Now:The Effeminization Of The American Male

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

