Sunday, February 28th, 2021
Schedule:
8:40 AM Welcome
Prayer: Robert Whelan
Pledge: Dr. Sean Smarick
National Anthem: Landon Starbuck
9:00 AM Remarks by Robert Unanue, Owner at Goya Foods
9:13 AM Remarks by Autry Pruitt, CEO of New Journey PAC
9:20 AM Protecting Elections Part 4: Failed States (PA, GA, NV, oh my!)
Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16)
Jenny Beth Martin, Tea Party Patriots
Amanda Milius, Director and Producer of The Plot Against the President
Moderated by Heather Flick, Lawyer
9:45 AM China’s Puppets in South Korea and Hong Kong
Gordon Chang, American Conservative Union Foundation Board
Grant Newsham, KCPAC
Moderated by Lydia Chang, Lawyer
10:05 AM Remarks by David McIntosh, Club for Growth
10:15 AM The Dangers of Denying People Their Prosperity
Larry Kudlow, Former Director of the White House National Economic Council
10:30 AM Neville Chamberlain of Commerce: Corporate America Surrendering to China
James Carafano, The Heritage Foundation
Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10)
Joshua Philipp, The Epoch Times
Moderated by Gordon Chang, American Conservative Union Foundation Board
11:00 AM Prescription for Pain: The Left’s Agenda on Healthcare
Rep. Michael Burgess (TX-26)
Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)
Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth
Moderated by Michi Iljazi, American Conservative Union
11:25 AM Protecting Elections Part 5: They Told Ya So: The Signs Were Always There
John Fund, National Review
J. Christian Adams, Public Interest Legal Foundation
Hans Von Spakovsky, The Heritage Foundation
Dan Schneider, American Conservative Union
11:55 AM Tough Love: An Assessment of the Republican Party
Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman
Moderated by Deal Hudson, Ave Maria Radio
12:15 PM Remarks by Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch
12:30 PM Remarks by Wayne LaPierre, National Rife Association
12:40 PM Protecting Elections Part 6: Successful States
Tommy Hicks, Republican National Committee
Michael Whatley, NC Republican Party
Matt Whitaker, Fmr. U.S. Attorney General
Moderated by Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman
1:10 PM Protecting Elections Part 7: Pandora’s Ballot Box–What’s Next
Denise Cohen, American Conservative Union Foundation
John Fund, National Review
Andrew Wheeler, Fmr. U.S. Administrator of the EPA
Moderated by Charlie Gerow, American Conservative Union First Vice Chairman
1:35 PM Amendment III: Freedom from CHAZ and CHOP Invading Your Neighborhood
Julio Rosas, Townhall.com
Shelby Talcott, Daily Caller
Moderated by Dan Schneider, American Conservative Union Executive Director
1:55 PM All Debts Are Off: Why You Should Care about the National Debt
Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)
Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21)
Russ Vought, Former Director of the Office Of Management & Budget
Moderated by Charlie Hurt, The Washington Times
2:15 PM Health-Rationing vs. Health-Sharing: Your Savings, Your Freedom and Your Life
Matt Bellis, LibertyHealth Share
Caroline Thau, LibertyHealth Share
Peter Pitts, President of Center for Medicine in the Public Interest
Moderated by Dan Schneider, American Conservative Union Executive Director
2:40 PM Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities
Sonnie Johnson, Host of “Sonnie’s Corner” on SiriusXM
Angela Stanton King, The America King Foundation
Shemeka Michelle, #WalkAway
Rich Valdes, Host of “This Is America” TalkRadio 77 WABC
Moderated by Maj Toure, Founder of Black Guns Matter
3:10 PM Amendments IX and X: Remarks by Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04)
3:20 PM CPAC Straw Poll Results
Jim McLaughlin, Pollster for President Trump
Tim Constantine, The Washington Times
Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman
3:40 PM President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States