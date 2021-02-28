https://www.ntd.com/live-2021-conservative-political-action-cpac-day-4_573160.html

Sunday, February 28th, 2021

Schedule:

8:40 AM Welcome

Prayer: Robert Whelan

Pledge: Dr. Sean Smarick

National Anthem: Landon Starbuck

9:00 AM Remarks by Robert Unanue, Owner at Goya Foods

9:13 AM Remarks by Autry Pruitt, CEO of New Journey PAC

9:20 AM Protecting Elections Part 4: Failed States (PA, GA, NV, oh my!)

Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16)

Jenny Beth Martin, Tea Party Patriots

Amanda Milius, Director and Producer of The Plot Against the President

Moderated by Heather Flick, Lawyer

9:45 AM China’s Puppets in South Korea and Hong Kong

Gordon Chang, American Conservative Union Foundation Board

Grant Newsham, KCPAC

Moderated by Lydia Chang, Lawyer

10:05 AM Remarks by David McIntosh, Club for Growth

10:15 AM The Dangers of Denying People Their Prosperity

Larry Kudlow, Former Director of the White House National Economic Council

10:30 AM Neville Chamberlain of Commerce: Corporate America Surrendering to China

James Carafano, The Heritage Foundation

Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10)

Joshua Philipp, The Epoch Times

Moderated by Gordon Chang, American Conservative Union Foundation Board

11:00 AM Prescription for Pain: The Left’s Agenda on Healthcare

Rep. Michael Burgess (TX-26)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Scott Parkinson, Club for Growth

Moderated by Michi Iljazi, American Conservative Union

11:25 AM Protecting Elections Part 5: They Told Ya So: The Signs Were Always There

John Fund, National Review

J. Christian Adams, Public Interest Legal Foundation

Hans Von Spakovsky, The Heritage Foundation

Dan Schneider, American Conservative Union

11:55 AM Tough Love: An Assessment of the Republican Party

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman

Moderated by Deal Hudson, Ave Maria Radio

12:15 PM Remarks by Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch

12:30 PM Remarks by Wayne LaPierre, National Rife Association

12:40 PM Protecting Elections Part 6: Successful States

Tommy Hicks, Republican National Committee

Michael Whatley, NC Republican Party

Matt Whitaker, Fmr. U.S. Attorney General

Moderated by Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman

1:10 PM Protecting Elections Part 7: Pandora’s Ballot Box–What’s Next

Denise Cohen, American Conservative Union Foundation

John Fund, National Review

Andrew Wheeler, Fmr. U.S. Administrator of the EPA

Moderated by Charlie Gerow, American Conservative Union First Vice Chairman

1:35 PM Amendment III: Freedom from CHAZ and CHOP Invading Your Neighborhood

Julio Rosas, Townhall.com

Shelby Talcott, Daily Caller

Moderated by Dan Schneider, American Conservative Union Executive Director

1:55 PM All Debts Are Off: Why You Should Care about the National Debt

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21)

Russ Vought, Former Director of the Office Of Management & Budget

Moderated by Charlie Hurt, The Washington Times

2:15 PM Health-Rationing vs. Health-Sharing: Your Savings, Your Freedom and Your Life

Matt Bellis, LibertyHealth Share

Caroline Thau, LibertyHealth Share

Peter Pitts, President of Center for Medicine in the Public Interest

Moderated by Dan Schneider, American Conservative Union Executive Director

2:40 PM Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities

Sonnie Johnson, Host of “Sonnie’s Corner” on SiriusXM

Angela Stanton King, The America King Foundation

Shemeka Michelle, #WalkAway

Rich Valdes, Host of “This Is America” TalkRadio 77 WABC

Moderated by Maj Toure, Founder of Black Guns Matter

3:10 PM Amendments IX and X: Remarks by Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04)

3:20 PM CPAC Straw Poll Results

Jim McLaughlin, Pollster for President Trump

Tim Constantine, The Washington Times

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union Chairman

3:40 PM President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States

