Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has hired a new prosecutor who has called the Los Angeles Police Department “barbarians” and wants prisons to be abolished.

The controversial extremist he hired just so happens to have also helped with his campaign.

Fox 11 reports that “during the George Floyd unrest across Los Angeles, Blacknell called LAPD barbarians in a tweet and described them as an occupying army with the hashtag #DefundPolice.”

The new prosecutor has also claimed that she was looting during the violent Rodney King riots in 1992.

“She also posted that prison is obsolete and called for prisons to be abolished. The former public defender posted on Facebook during the series of looting that took place in May 2020 that she herself was a looter during the 1992 Rodney King riots. Blacknell shared a message for anyone complaining about the looting of West Hollywood or Santa Monica to “cry me a river.””

FOX 11 confirmed that the extremist has been hired as a Grade 4 Deputy District Attorney, which pays up to $15,000 a month.

In December, I reported that Blacknell was involved in an alleged secret “sweetheart” plea deal offer of 7 years to a suspected gang murderer behind the backs of the prosecutor & victim’s family. The deal fell apart after judge found out about it. @FOXLA https://t.co/idqDIDGCwS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 25, 2021

Blacknell was also involved in an alleged secret “sweetheart” plea deal offer of just seven years to a suspected gang murderer without informing the prosecutor and victim’s family. The vile deal fell apart after judge found out about it.

The vice president of a prosecutors union called the Association of Deputy District Attorneys of Los Angeles has called the hiring a “slap in the face.”

“I think it’s a slap in the face to all of our members who are patiently waiting for a promotion,” Siddall told FOX 11. “What’s curious is that a Grade 4 position requires prosecutorial experience. I don’t believe she has any,” Siddall continued.

“I think what’s really at issue is Mr. Gascón just doesn’t seem to follow the rules…this is really about political cronyism rather than someone who actually meets the qualification standards of a Grade 4 position.”

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is also outraged by the hiring, saying that now there will be criminal defense attorneys on both sides of the aisle as crime skyrockets.

“Once again, Gascón is thumbing his nose at crime victims by hiring someone who wants to abolish prisons, defund public safety, and who has expressed outright hatred toward police officers,” the union said in a statement. “With murders and shootings at a 10-year high, do we really need criminal defense attorneys on both sides of the aisle?”

