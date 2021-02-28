https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/02/28/rob-reiner-gop-is-the-party-of-white-nationalism-only-strategy-is-stop-people-of-color-from-voting/

Actor and director Rob Reiner said Sunday on MSNBC that the Republican Party had become the “party of white nationalism.”

Reiner said, “To me, Donald Trump is the greatest gift to the Democratic Party you could ever have. There was a very famous quote by Rick Wilson. He wrote a book called ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies,’ and his whole life, whether it’s his businesses or his political career, he is a loser. Ultimately, he lost the White House. He was impeached twice. He lost the Senate. He lost the House. He lost seats in Georgia. To me, the Republican Party is being consumed and taken over by this false idol. You talk about a false idol. You see that golden statue moved into CPAC. I mean, they’re bowing down to a false idol.

He added, “It’s the best thing that could ever happen to the Democratic Party. This is the first time we may pick up seats in the midterm because they don’t stand for anything. They have one issue, which is white grievance. They’re the party of white nationalism, and they care only about prying to preserve this somehow image of what America used to be. By the way, that’s their only strategy. The strategy is to keep people of color from voting. That’s the only strategy they have. Preserve America for white people, stop people of color from voting. They’re going to fail. they’re going to keep failing until ultimately they go back underneath the rocks from which they crawled out of.”

