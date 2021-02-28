https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/02/28/my-pillow-ceo-supposedly-censored-over-controversial-vaccine-conspiracy-comments-but-the-truth-as-to-why-is-more-troubling/

It is one of the odd realities of a swelling digital landscape that the hunger for content to fill a news vacuum means that so many individuals who are not in any way qualified to speak on a subject are turned to for comments to fill airtime.

At CPAC, for reasons that are not clear, the Right Side Broadcast Network interviewed the My Pillow magnate Mike Lindell to discuss…the Covid vaccine rollout. Not surprisingly the message he delivered may have been muddled. But when discussing the serious issues regarding the pandemic there are matching idiocies; those who turn to a pillow guy for vaccine comments, and those in the press who take his subsequent comments as a serious issue.

We are experiencing both of those realities right now.

Well…hard to imagine how this tractor-pull of an interview might go sideways. What is just as perplexing is why anyone in the press would consider this important.

Now, something to consider. These are all impressions from the media, so it is perfectly understandable that the central point would be glossed over by these reactionaries. ”This is our bodies, this is ‘mark of the beast’ stuff,” the MyPillow CEO said at one point in the interview, and then began to launch into the issue of wearing 2 masks.

Someone at the network decided to pull the plug on Lindell’s mic — not a bad move, necessarily — but this was not due to their being sensitive about the content. It was instead a defense maneuver.

After Lindell concluded, RSBN turned the sound back on, and host Liz Willis tried to divert from the topic at hand. “I hate to do it. You know I love you, but due to YouTube’s guidelines, we will get our whole platform shut down, if you talk about vaccines,” Willis stated.

So the network itself was not outraged by what he said, they were proactive in preventing themselves from being canceled.

This is actually a sad reality. A news outlet is self-muzzling itself because of the prospect of becoming deplatformed on the basis of comments. And not even comments by the network, but those made by a guest.

This is the chilling result of what the tech oppressors on social media are wielding. They are commanding comportment of various right-leaning outlets.

The very fact that a news outlet feels threatened by a conversation with a pillow hawker that its very online existence is in jeopardy might be as clear an example of how far these constricting standards being forced on conservative news has become.

