Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), President Biden’s nominee to run the Interior Department, has now offered a third account to House ethics officials about how much she earned the year she first won her congressional seat.

As her cabinet nomination wound its way through the Senate confirmation process, Haaland late last week quietly filed a second amendment to her legally required congressional financial disclosure report, eliminating more than $40,000 in income she previously claimed she earned in 2018.

The new report, dated Thursday, reports her total earnings in 2018 were only $4,000, even as she traveled the country and New Mexico campaigning for Congress and carried a student loan debt of between $15,000 and $50,000 that dates to 2006.

To put that into perspective, the federal poverty level for a single-person household in 2018 was $12,140, or about three times the amount she now claims she lived on.

The new report also changes the sources of the income she claimed she received in 2018, dropping entirely one source of salary she claimed from a tribal casino, drastically reducing another and adding a previously undeclared retirement account.

The changes are drawing attention on Capitol Hill, where senators have posed questions behind closed doors to Haaland, who if confirmed would be the first Native American cabinet member in American history.

The changes, according to congressional sources, have raised two questions:

1. How did Haaland live on just $4,000 for an entire a year in which she ran for Congress, which involved traveling to hotels and events?

2. Did Haaland accurately account for her income on her federal and state tax returns, given that she has given three separate accountings for her income on her congressional ethics report for 2018? Ordinarily, candidates consult their tax returns when filling out the forms.

Felicia Salazar, a spokeswoman for the congresswoman, did not return email and phone messages Monday seeking comment.

When Haaland filed her first financial disclosure report as a member of Congress on May 13, 2019, she reported her only source of income in 2018 was $30,550 as an independent contractor for her tribe’s Laguna Development Corp. She also listed no liabilities on the form.