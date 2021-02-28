https://www.oann.com/n-y-rally-calls-for-end-to-asian-american-hate-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-y-rally-calls-for-end-to-asian-american-hate-violence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to the media at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. The inoculation site will focus on providing vaccinations to Queens residents, food service workers, and taxi drivers. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Hundreds gathered in New York City in protest of the recent spike in violence against Asian Americans. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the rally on Saturday and called for an end to anti-Asian sentiments.

Tracy Wong wearing a face mask and holding a sign takes part in a rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, near Chinatown in Los Angeles, California, on February 20, 2021. - The rally was organized in response to last month's fatal assault of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand, in San Francisco. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Asian Americans in the Big Apple and across the nation have been victims of random attacks in recent weeks.

“We will not accept hatred in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Stop Asian hate. This is the message we have to get out not just in New York City but all over this country. Stop Asian hate, stop it now.”

Authorities said the pandemic is driving the increase in violence as the coronavirus is believed to have originated in China.

