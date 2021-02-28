https://www.oann.com/n-y-rally-calls-for-end-to-asian-american-hate-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-y-rally-calls-for-end-to-asian-american-hate-violence

Hundreds gathered in New York City in protest of the recent spike in violence against Asian Americans. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the rally on Saturday and called for an end to anti-Asian sentiments.

Asian Americans in the Big Apple and across the nation have been victims of random attacks in recent weeks.

I joined @AAFederation’s #RiseUpRally to send a clear message: hatred has no home in our city. We stand with our Asian communities and against racism. Go to https://t.co/5gK3lipJUp for more.#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/kjPT4neFNV — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 27, 2021

“We will not accept hatred in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Stop Asian hate. This is the message we have to get out not just in New York City but all over this country. Stop Asian hate, stop it now.”

“There’s no place for hate in New York City. Hate against one of us is hate against all of us.” @NYCMayor #RiseUpRally #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/WJmlKi8nuw — Asian American Federation (@AAFederation) February 27, 2021

Authorities said the pandemic is driving the increase in violence as the coronavirus is believed to have originated in China.

