https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/never-trumper-ben-sasse-lashes-nebraska-gop-official-party-rebuke/

The Nebraska Republican Party rebuked Never-Trumper Ben Sasse over the weekend for him impeachment vote and continued attacks on President Trump and his voters.

In response, Ben Sasse dismissed that rare rebuke and lashed out at the Nebraska GOP saying, “Most Nebraskans don’t think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude.”

Sasse was just reelected in 2020.

This guy is the worst.

CNN reported:

TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING! President Donald Trump Live at CPAC 2021 at 3:40 PM ET — LIVESTREAM via RSBN Channel

The Nebraska Republican Party rebuked Sen. Ben Sasse on Saturday for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, the latest Republican in Congress to face backlash from a state party. The Nebraska GOP’s state central committee formally expressed its disappointment but stopped short of a formal censure, though the resolution said Sasse “stands rebuked” by the Nebraska GOP. The senator, who was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, dismissed the decision in a statement on Saturday, saying, “Most Nebraskans don’t think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude.” A Nebraska GOP official confirmed the action to CNN on Saturday. The meeting was delayed earlier this month because of a winter storm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

