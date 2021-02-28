https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-cpac-straw-poll-shows-one-candidate-dominating-gop-field-if-trump-not-on-ticket-in-2024

A Washington Times/CPAC poll released on Sunday showed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) would dominate the Republican field of presidential candidates for 2024 if former President Donald Trump decides not to run for president again.

The poll, which found that over 95% of respondents approved of the job that Trump did as president, showed that voters were concerned most about election integrity, border security, constitutional rights, and economic issues.

More than two-thirds of respondents said that they wanted Trump to run again, while 15% said they did not, and 17% were unsure. A staggering 95% of respondents want the GOP to continue pursing the policies of Trump.

If Trump were to run for president again, 55% of respondents said they would vote for him, followed by 21% for DeSantis, and 4% for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. If Trump is not on the ticket in 2024, 43% of respondents said that they would vote for DeSantis, followed by 11% for Noem.

Here are the findings from the straw poll:

The top issues for respondents, who were allowed to select three, ranked greatest to least:

Election Integrity – 62% Constitutional Rights – 48% Immigration/Border Wall – 35% Reopening the Economy – 32% Second Amendment – 26% Taxes/Budget/Spending – 22% National Security/Foreign Policy – 20% Dignity/Pro-Life – 16%

When it comes to former President Donald Trump’s issue agenda and policies, which of the following comes closest to your personal opinion?

Republicans should continue Donald Trump’s issue agenda and policies – 95% Republicans should change direction and move away from Donald Trump’s issue agenda and policies – 3% Unsure – 2%

Would you like to see Donald Trump run for president again in 2024?

Yes – 68% No – 15% Unsure – 17%

Thinking ahead, if the 2024 Republican primary for president in your state were held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?

Donald Trump – 55% Ron DeSantis – 21% Kristi Noem – 4% Nikki Haley – 3% Mike Pompeo – 2%

Now among a different list of candidates, which does not include Trump, if the 2024 Republican primary for president in your state were held today, for whom would you vote?

Ron DeSantis – 43% Kristi Noem – 11% Donald Trump Jr. – 8% Mike Pompeo – 7% Ted Cruz – 7%

