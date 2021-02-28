https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/540926-new-super-pac-aims-to-support-lawmakers-who-voted-to-impeach-or-convict

A group of Republicans has launched a new super PAC that aims to provide support for GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict former President TrumpDonald TrumpNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors McCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE.

Founders, including allies to Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerSunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Trump Jr.: There are ‘plenty’ of GOP incumbents who should be challenged Trump endorses former aide against pro-impeachment Republican MORE (R-Ill.), an outspoken critic of the former president, started the PAC, which is called Americans Keeping Country First, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The super PAC describes itself as the only one “dedicated solely to defending the members of Congress who took votes of conscience to impeach or convict President Trump after rioters stormed the Capitol complex on January 6th, 2021.”

Americans Keeping Country First will serve as the sister nonprofit to Kinzinger’s own PAC, which he launched earlier this month to combat “Trumpism” and will aim to “build a grass roots army,” the Post reported, citing documents.

Mario Castillo, one of the group’s advisers, told the Post in a statement that the new PAC “has a clearly defined mission to provide air cover for the members of Congress who took votes of conscience to impeach or convict President Trump.”

Kinzinger, who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump last month, started the Country First PAC to fundraise against a “huge list” of members, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGrenell hints at potential California gubernatorial bid Trump to reemerge on political scene at CPAC Former Trump officials eye bids for political office MORE (R-Fla.), who have backed the former president.

The new PAC is anticipated to support the 10 Republican House members and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiGraham: Trump will ‘be helpful’ to all Senate GOP incumbents The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Senate ref axes minimum wage, House votes today on relief bill Republicans see Becerra as next target in confirmation wars MORE (R-Alaska), who will face an election in 2022, in the primaries and general elections. Trump has said he intends to support primary challenges to Republicans who crossed him and Kinzinger is already slated to face a pro-Trump primary challenger, who announced her campaign earlier this month.

Castillo predicted that Americans Keeping Country First will have solid funding ahead of the primaries after receiving “real interest” from Republican donors.

The announcement of the new super PAC comes as Trump aims to maintain support as the leader of the GOP after his second impeachment, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.

The launch also follows as The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump GOP group, has faced calls to shut down amid allegations of a toxic work environment.

