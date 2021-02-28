https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603baff05db3705aa0ab669f
Local approval of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine would be enough for the Czech Republic to begin using it, PM Andrej Babis has said, signaling that the country would not wait for a green light fro…
Israel is the only democracy in the world to prohibit its citizens from returning home during the pandemic, the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) said, urging authorities to relax an entry ban that, it…
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if the Republican Party continued to “idolize” former President Donald Trump, they would lose elections. | Clips…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden wanted an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) over sexual harassment allega…