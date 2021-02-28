https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nothing-see-portland-antifa-black-lives-matter-vandalize-uscis-federal-building-video/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter destroyed businesses and vandalized a federal building in Portland on Saturday night.

The far-left militants targeted the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, but you won’t see the media shedding any of their crocodile tears over this federal building.

Tifa tagging up the USCIS FED Building tonight. pic.twitter.com/Uw1vTvEguY — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 28, 2021

Tifa just hit the USCIS FED Building in Portland. pic.twitter.com/yvyKkAl9lt — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 28, 2021

A resident is yelling to the crowd to “grow up & stop it” as they move through damaging buildings. Some in the group have been yelling expletives back at residents #koin6news #pdx #pnw pic.twitter.com/0mAjn4uXvw — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021

Laser lights pointed at the security cameras & people spraying graffiti on this building near NW 14th & Overton #koin6news #pdx #pnw pic.twitter.com/B7SNWflDfL — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021

Approximately 60 people were involved in the chaos.

Group of around 60 are gathered in The Fields Park. Online posts indicated a march was scheduled for this evening. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/daD11PDWkP — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021

The militants also vandalized a Starbucks, as usual.

It is unclear what this weekend’s tantrum is even about.

