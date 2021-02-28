https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nothing-see-portland-antifa-black-lives-matter-vandalize-uscis-federal-building-video/
Antifa and Black Lives Matter destroyed businesses and vandalized a federal building in Portland on Saturday night.
The far-left militants targeted the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, but you won’t see the media shedding any of their crocodile tears over this federal building.
Advertisement – story continues below
Tifa tagging up the USCIS FED Building tonight. pic.twitter.com/Uw1vTvEguY
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 28, 2021
TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: US Dr. Ralph Baric Was Reviewing Moderna and Dr. Fauci’s Coronavirus Vaccine in December 2019! — What’s Going On?
Tifa just hit the USCIS FED Building in Portland. pic.twitter.com/yvyKkAl9lt
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 28, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
A resident is yelling to the crowd to “grow up & stop it” as they move through damaging buildings. Some in the group have been yelling expletives back at residents #koin6news #pdx #pnw pic.twitter.com/0mAjn4uXvw
— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021
Laser lights pointed at the security cameras & people spraying graffiti on this building near NW 14th & Overton #koin6news #pdx #pnw pic.twitter.com/B7SNWflDfL
— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021
People look on as the buildings are sprayed with graffiti. #koin6news #pdx #pnw pic.twitter.com/yYDGJZ422k
— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Approximately 60 people were involved in the chaos.
Group of around 60 are gathered in The Fields Park. Online posts indicated a march was scheduled for this evening. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/daD11PDWkP
— Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 28, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
The militants also vandalized a Starbucks, as usual.
Starbucks $SBUX hit in Portland. pic.twitter.com/HqFI33JpIE
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) February 28, 2021
It is unclear what this weekend’s tantrum is even about.