Antifa and Black Lives Matter destroyed businesses and vandalized a federal building in Portland on Saturday night.

The far-left militants targeted the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, but you won’t see the media shedding any of their crocodile tears over this federal building.

Approximately 60 people were involved in the chaos.

The militants also vandalized a Starbucks, as usual.

It is unclear what this weekend’s tantrum is even about.

