https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/nyt-highlights-president-trumps-use-of-a-mirror-at-cpac/

Really New York Times? Really? Like, wouldn’t every politician look in a mirror before a big speech? Why is this newsworthy?

Anyway, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought it was important enough to retweet it:

Exactly. This is a nothing-burger:

And it’s what cable news hosts spend hours a week doing, too:

For example. . .

Stelter says he wasn’t dunking on Trump, just quoting the NYT:

But would the NYT even publish that photo of a Dem?

And who cares?

Brian’s lib readers sure took it as a “dunk” or, at the very least, an opportunity for mockery:

Trump started his CPAC speech with, “do you miss me yet?” The answer is, “yes.” Yes, they do.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...