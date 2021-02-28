https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/28/nyt-highlights-president-trumps-use-of-a-mirror-at-cpac/

Really New York Times? Really? Like, wouldn’t every politician look in a mirror before a big speech? Why is this newsworthy?

Former President Donald Trump looks at himself in a mirror, held by an aide, before walking out to speak at CPAC in Orlando on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1LsSVcziZO — Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) February 28, 2021

Anyway, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought it was important enough to retweet it:

NYT: “Backstage, before he spoke, an aide brought Mr. Trump a full-length mirror to gaze at how he looked.” Photo by @erinschaff https://t.co/Aa57fJQcc3 pic.twitter.com/4tDaWOsZyI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 28, 2021

Exactly. This is a nothing-burger:

Is the suggestion that most high profile people WOULDN’T do this before a big speech? https://t.co/rRDlRS7LFN — Mark Broome (@mark_arirang) February 28, 2021

And it’s what cable news hosts spend hours a week doing, too:

Most reporters ban any reflective surface anywhere near them, and for good reason. https://t.co/V7MV1YaGpU — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 28, 2021

For example. . .

Stelter says he wasn’t dunking on Trump, just quoting the NYT:

there is no faker industry than cable news with hosts that spend thousands on hair and makeup and clothes and custom Zoom backgrounds. to think that this is a dunk is just nuts. https://t.co/H2KIpvbZur — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 1, 2021

How is this a dunk? It’s just a quote and a picture — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 1, 2021

But would the NYT even publish that photo of a Dem?

Ask yourself: Would you report that if it was a Democrat? — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) March 1, 2021

And who cares?

who cares that he uses a mirror? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 1, 2021

Brian’s lib readers sure took it as a “dunk” or, at the very least, an opportunity for mockery:

this was the best scene in shrek https://t.co/FjdIuyoNCK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 1, 2021

“Who’s the fairest of them all?” https://t.co/wuaq8IYoVW — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) February 28, 2021

All you need to know. https://t.co/5a8quf7H4q — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) March 1, 2021

Just another guy staring in adoration at the Golden Trump. https://t.co/cAdFjr4xX9 — Dan Sweeney (@Daniel_Sweeney) March 1, 2021

The loserest of losers https://t.co/moum0JHq7H — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) February 28, 2021

Trump started his CPAC speech with, “do you miss me yet?” The answer is, “yes.” Yes, they do.

