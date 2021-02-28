https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/militia-member-charged-capitol-riot-denounces-group?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Ohio bartender and leader of the Oathkeepers militia group charged in connection with planning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has renounced her affiliation and beliefs in the anti-government group.

The defendant, Jessica Watkins, is one of nine Oathkeepers who purportedly plotted the siege. At a pre-trial hearing Friday, she said she will disband her local militia group and cancel her militia membership.

“I’m not a criminally minded person,” Watkins told a federal judge hearing. “I am humiliated that I am even here today.”

Federal judge Amit Mehta ordered Watkins to remain in jail until her trial, saying she still “presents a danger.”

“There is a continued risk that once you are released that you will re-affiliate yourself with these groups,” Mehta told Watkins.

Watkins pleaded not guilty to the four charges: conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official preceding and entering a restricted building.

“Were done with that lifestyle,” Watkins said of her time in the militia group. “I have a struggling small business. I did it out of love for my country, but I think it is time to let all that go and focus on my business.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

