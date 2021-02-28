https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/540896-ocasio-cortez-detailed-sexual-harassment-allegations-against-cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoNY billboard calls for Cuomo’s impeachment amid controversies On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors Stefanik renews call for Cuomo to resign amid new sexual harassment accusation MORE (D) should face an independent investigation over accusations of sexual harassment from two former aides, one of the state’s most prominent Democratic figures said Sunday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ Progressives fume over Senate setbacks Budget Committee chair pledges to raise minimum wage: ‘Hold me to it’ MORE (D-N.Y.) joined the growing number of lawmakers from the state calling for Cuomo to face an investigation that is not initiated or controlled by one of his appointees. The calls come after two former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, separately accused Cuomo of unwanted sexual advances while they were employed by the state.

“Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General.”

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read. There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2021

The comments from Ocasio-Cortez, along with similar remarks from White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiSunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues Biden: Facility for young migrants ‘won’t stay open very long’ Biden to hold virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican president MORE on CNN’s State of the Union” on Sunday, are the latest signs that Democrats will not circle their wagons around Cuomo as he faces dual scandals in the former aides’ claims as well as findings that New York officials hid thousands of COVID-19-related nursing home deaths from state tallies.

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio calls for investigation into former aide’s claims against Cuomo The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Finger-pointing on Capitol riot; GOP balks at Biden relief plan New Yorkers should double mask until at least June, de Blasio says MORE (D), a political rival of Cuomo’s, issued his own statement on Sunday calling on the governor to face two investigations over the scandals.

“[T]he investigation into sexual misconduct must be led by someone fully independent of the governor,” said the mayor.

My statement regarding the latest disturbing allegations against Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/NfZgmJSrUD — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2021

