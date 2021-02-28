https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/28/omg-nazis-everywhere-only-alyssa-milano-could-outdo-the-batsht-crazy-thread-attacking-hyatt-over-cpac-and-lol/

As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Levine (who does not have a blue-check, yeah we were shocked too) posted a thread about her harassing Hyatt for allowing CPAC to take place there this year because of Nazi symbols and stuff.

Yeah, it’s really stupid. If you haven’t read the thread yet you should click over AFTER YOU FINISH THIS ONE and read it.

The whole thread is nuts.

And that’s probably why Alyssa Milano quote-tweeted it:

Yeah, totally fine hosting Nazis.

Seriously?!?!?

When did “inclusive” mean we’re chill with nazis? — JTPTweeters (@JtpTweeters) February 27, 2021

When did so many people on the Left lose their damn minds?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Lol. Nazis are not running rampant in our country😂🙄 https://t.co/KmD3pf8XsY — 🥃☠️Emersen “Satire is 👑” Lee☠️🥃 (@EmersenLee) February 28, 2021

OMG, THEY’RE EVERWHERE!!!

Remember when Alyssa claimed she saw an Elf on the Shelf doing a Nazi salute? It was years ago … before she blocked Twitchy.

Yeah, she blocked us.

Funny, right?

It’s because their brain wants it to be. That’s it. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 28, 2021

Just when you think she can’t get any dumber — Sam (@samg399) February 28, 2021

Oh, she can get dumber.

We’ve seen it.

She’s just looking for attention. pic.twitter.com/0oYrPYGeee — Jake Rich (@JakeRic32047441) February 28, 2021

No, but the fascist progress left is! BTW NAZI symbolism is common among the left as are thoughts and propaganda. Hope & Change was used by Obama and Hitler. @Alyssa_Milano — Garrett Lindemann (@WyomingScience) February 28, 2021

Whoa. Really?

How can folks have any semblance of sanity looking for things to be perpetually outraged over? — E.Nygma (@ENygmaCtown) February 28, 2021

It must be exhausting.

***

Related:

Rent-FREE, baby! Jonah Goldberg pulling his ‘BUT TRUMP’ card when called out for crediting media on Cuomo coverage BACKFIRES (bigly)

YIKES! Sen. Chris Murphy claiming he’s friends with Republicans TRIGGERS his base into rage-filled, frothy-mouthed hysterics

It’s official, Nancy is the new ‘Karen’: Progressive harpy hounding Hyatt in batsh*t thread for hosting CPAC does NOT go well, like at all

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

