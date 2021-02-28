https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/540912-pompeo-release-of-khashoggi-report-by-biden-admin-reckless

Former Secretary of State Mike PompeoMike PompeoUS intel: Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi killing Golden statue of Trump at CPAC ridiculed online Five things to watch at CPAC MORE decried the Biden administration’s release of a declassified report regarding Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on Sunday, calling the report’s release a “reckless” move.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, the former secretary of State under the Trump administration argued that the Biden administration had “political” motives in releasing the report and was bent on souring the U.S.-Saudi relationship over the issue.

“[T]he release of this report was reckless. It was political. It was aimed at harming a relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the use of intelligence in a way that as a former CIA director, I would have never stood for,” Pompeo said, adding: “So I regret that they chose to do. This was a political stunt.”

“I regret that because this administration wants to develop a relationship with Iran and destroy one with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, they chose to use intelligence to do that,” the former secretary continued.

Pompeo’s remarks are by far the strongest criticism by any former Trump administration official over the issue. Democrats have argued that the Biden administration has done more to hold the Saudi government accountable for Khashoggi’s death even while saying the White House could do more to punish Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other top officials said to be involved in the slaying.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsDemocrats don’t trust GOP on 1/6 commission: ‘These people are dangerous’ Sunday shows preview: 2024 hopefuls gather at CPAC; House passes coronavirus relief; vaccine effort continues The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Senate ref axes minimum wage, House votes today on relief bill MORE (Del.) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was “optimistic” in hoping that the Biden administration would do more to hold the Saudi government accountable for Khashoggi’s death down the line.

“I am optimistic that our role in terms of the war in Yemen, the accountability here for Khashoggi’s murder and other ways in which the U.S.-Saudi relationship may change will in fact deliver the accountability that I called for,” he said, adding that the U.S. was “recalibrating” its relationship with the kingdom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

