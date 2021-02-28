https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-donald-trump-walks-asks-miss-yet-video/

In former President Donald Trump’s first speech after leaving the White House, he walked out on to the CPAC stage and asked “do you miss me yet?”

The adoring crowd erupted with applause.

“Do you miss me yet?” President Trump says as he takes the stage at #CPAC pic.twitter.com/QrruARn2Da — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

Trump also asserted that he will not be starting a new political party — despite the fact that a hypothetical new party led by him is polling very well.

“We’re not starting new parties, we have the Republican party. We are going to unite and be stronger than before,” Trump said.

President Trump is expected to walk all the way up to the line of announcing a 2024 run, without actually announcing that he is running.

