President Donald Trump will speak this afternoon at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.
This is President Trump’s first public speech since leaving office in January.
** Trump’s speech was pushed back to 4:15 PM Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon.
President Trump told the crowd he was NOT starting a new political party.
“We have the Republican Party! – That was fake news!”