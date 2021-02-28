https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/trump-i-am-not-starting-a-new-party-that-was-fake-news/
TRUMP: “We have the Republican Party… I am not starting a new party. That was fake news.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/192lpOwgXA
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021
BREAKING: Trump says he is not starting a new political party
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2021
Huge from Trump: “We’re not starting new parties. … I am not starting a new party.”
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2021