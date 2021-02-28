https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trump-rips-never-trumpers-cpac-mitt-romney-little-ben-sasse-kinzinger-cheney-gonzales-murkowski-cassidy-collins-toomey-romney-etc-video/
President Trump UNLOADED on the outspoken Never-Trumpers at CPAC on Sunday.
Trump listed them out, including: Mitt Romney, Litte Ben Sasse, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, Gonzales, Murkowski, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Cassidy, etc.
Here are the House members who voted to impeach Trump.
President Trump and his supporters will NOT forget about these horrible turncoats.
TRENDING: IT’S HAPPENING! President Donald Trump Live at CPAC 2021 at 3:40 PM ET — LIVESTREAM via RSBN Channel