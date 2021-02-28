https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/actually-just-lost-white-house-may-just-decide-beat-3rd-time-trump-warns-democrats-cpac/
TRUMP 2024!
President Trump warned Democrats at CPAC that he may just come back and beat them again — FOR THE THIRD TIME!
President Trump, “Actually they just lost the White House… I may just decide to beat them for a third time!”
THE CROWD WENT NUTS!
