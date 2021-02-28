https://noqreport.com/2021/02/28/proposed-legislation-would-impose-fines-on-california-retailers-that-have-separate-girls-and-boys-toy-sections/

Share the truth

California Assembly Members Evan Low (D-Cupertino) and Cristina Garcia (D-Los Angeles) have introduced new legislation that would make it a crime for businesses in the state that sell children’s toys to separate them based on gender.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Should a retailer be caught selling girls’ toys and boys’ toys in different areas of the store, it could be slapped with a $1,000 civil fine. The new rule would only apply to retail department stores that have more than 500 employees.

Low and Garcia believe that selling children’s toys in a “gender neutral” format is the only inclusive option. Anything less represents a hate crime against people who reject biology but still support sCiEnCe.

“Brick-and-mortar shops would have to display the majority of their products and clothing aimed at children in one undivided, unisex area on the sales floor,” reports Christian Britschgi for Reason.

“They’d also be barred from putting up signage that would indicate whether a product was intended for a boy or girl.”

California-based online retailers would also be forced to sell only “gender neutral” toys

Online retailers based in California would likewise be bound by the new rules, which would require them to sell children’s toys in a “gender neutral” format. Labeling a toy as being for a boy or a girl would be strictly prohibited.

The bill is almost identical to one proposed by Low last year. He is hellbent on ensuring that children are “able to express themselves without bias,” which can only happen, in his view, if stores are strong-armed into pretending as though biology does not exist.

Biology denial is becoming a real problem on the left, which refuses to accept the fact that humans come in two varieties: male and female. Democrats would rather pretend as though there is no such thing as gender as they attempt to force everyone else into agreement.

“The policy behind this bill is not only important in regards to addressing perceived societal norms but also ensuring that prejudice and judgment does not play a prominent role in our children’s lives,” Low is quoted as saying last year. “I look forward to working on this issue in the future.”

Big-box retailer Target already voluntarily adopted a gender neutral format for children’s bedding and toys back in 2015. Target did not, however, eliminate all gender distinctions in its store layout and signage, emphasizing that “some cases, like apparel, where there are fit and sizing differences” would still be sold in separate male and female areas.

Under Low’s bill, however, Target could be forced to remove all gendered labeling and signage in order to avoid “offending” the Cult of LGBTQ with biological facts that tend to upset its mentally ill members.

Forcing retailers to eliminate gender distinctions violates First Amendment

Should it pass, the Low and Garcia genderless children’s toys bill would likely be challenged in court as unconstitutional for violating the First Amendment. It would also set brick-and-mortar retail stores at a competitive disadvantage, even as many of them struggle due to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdowns and other restrictions. It’s enlightening to see where politicians’ priorities lie.

“Progressive politics is a fundamentalist religion,” wrote one Reason commenter. “There is no end to their attempt to re-shape every aspect of society and culture. This sort of crap will never stop with them.”

“Aren’t these lawmakers codifying the concept of gender with this bill?” asked another, pointing out an obvious irony. “They’re acknowledging boys and girls are distinct things, which seems awfully bigoted of them.”

More related news about the libtard obsession with erasing natural human biology and replacing it with transhumanism can be found at Gender.news.

Sources for this article include:

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

