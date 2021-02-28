https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/28/rent-free-baby-jonah-goldberg-pulling-his-but-trump-card-when-called-out-for-crediting-media-on-cuomo-coverage-backfires-bigly/

Jonah Goldberg used to be one of this editor’s favorites.

True story.

But somewhere along the line, with all of the anti-Trump (some deserved, some not-so-much) he just turned into another whiny, noisy account playing the ORANGE MAN BAD game regardless of the topic at hand. Still hopeful he’ll come back around because conservative media need thinkers like the old Jonah …

This though? No.

I pretty much believe the MSM coverage of Cuomo. I just think it’s funny how many folks who usually claim the MSM is entirely evil, corrupt, deceitful, and compromised have suddenly lost their skepticism. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 28, 2021

Wait, what now?

Love you, Jonah — for real! — but this strikes me as wrong. Especially in light of the same MSM coverage of DeSantis on…almost everything. Cuomo scandal was well under way (Daily Caller/AP) before the DNC in August, yet the press largely embraced the embarrassing Cuomo line. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 28, 2021

That really isn’t fair to those “folks.” If one thinks the progressive press is evil, corrupt, and deceitful, the fact that they’re reporting the misdeeds of a Democrat is actually strong evidence it happened. (Aka: Even THEY are reporting this!) — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 28, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Dude I’m with you on most things but the question isn’t whether MSM coverage of Andrew “Handsy” Cuomo is now accurate. It’s how long they’ve covered for him and how little investigation they’ve done. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) February 28, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seriously.

Apparently you’ve been completely blind as Cuomo wrote a book on pandemic leadership and accepted an Emmy — all the while getting a pass for a year on his disastrous nursing home policy. — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) February 28, 2021

MSM kissed his ass until well after it was clear he’s corrupt. https://t.co/shqVWTLimE — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 28, 2021

Yup.

Ok, if you read what I tweeted this doesn’t contradict it at all. Sorry it triggered you. https://t.co/7KzktFK31j — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 28, 2021

Dude.

No.

Our corrupt media (they are not ‘mainstream’) brazenly set false narratives about Cuomo that led to unnecessary deaths and affected U.S. elections. Later, they gently/mildly admit to a few of his failures. In no way is this evidence of them doing their jobs even remotely well. https://t.co/VYtgnpWKhY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 28, 2021

We’re really going to need everyone to stop pretending it’s 1990 in the media battles. Stop falling for stupid media tricks. Mildly reporting truth many months after it matters is just one part of their corruption, not evidence against it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 28, 2021

What Mollie said.

If you’re opposed to unnecessary deaths and bad media coverage, by all means dunk on Cuomo and his fans. But maybe offer a smidgen of criticism for Trump who said a year ago today Covid would disappear — and for all the pundits who blindly defended him. https://t.co/ZKtFW9I4kY https://t.co/WnHz7EANXn — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 28, 2021

Oh dear, Jonah just can’t quit Trump.

A year ago, Fauci said the threat from Covid was “miniscule”. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 28, 2021

Did never trumpers bury their heads in the sand for the last year? Not only was it scathing coverage 24/7, they put words in his mouth just to put a cherry on top of the negative coverage. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 28, 2021

This hurts to read. You used to be better than this. pic.twitter.com/S9MkN8CDgt — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) February 28, 2021

Hey @JonahDispatch shouldn’t we also criticize the WHO and careerists in the CDC that were covering for China or giving him information to disseminate? Why did so many other Governors do so much better, comparatively? — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) February 28, 2021

My Facebook memories a year ago today are FULL of predictions that turned out wrong. EVERYONE was wrong about this thing at one time or another. Trump also predicted there would be a vaccine by end of 2020 and you laughed at him then. REMEMBER? — DEATH’S GUINEA PIG 4.0 (Parler: DGP 4.0)🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) February 28, 2021

1. Trump didn’t write an EO forcing sick elderly back to nursing homes that killed up to 16,000. Cuomo did.

2. Trump didn’t go on CNN and participate in a comedy routine with his brother. Cuomo did

3. Trump didn’t write a book extoling how amazing he was. Cuomo did — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) February 28, 2021

This whataboutism is lazy. Joe Biden is the current President of the United States. Andrew Cuomo is the current Governor of New York. Maybe focus on that instead of living in the past. — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 28, 2021

We’re not sure Jonah can let it go …

We hope so.

***

