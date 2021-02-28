https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-jordan-calls-house-judiciary-committee-hearing-cancel-culture?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan in a letter to chairman Jerrold Nadler called for the committee to devote its first full hearing for the 117th Congress to the issue of “cancel culture,” warning that it poses a threat to freedom of speech.

“The wave of cancel culture spreading the nation is a serious threat to fundamental free speech rights in the United States,” the Ohio Republican wrote to Rep. Nadler, a New York Democrat. “From newsrooms to college campuses to social media giants, we have seen a dangerous trend toward silencing and censoring certain political speech. As the committee entrusted with upholding the Constitution and our fundamental liberties, our first full committee hearing for the 117th Congress must examine this cancel culture sweeping America.”

“Cancel culture is a dangerous phenomenon whether you agree or disagree with the views being censored,” Jordan warned in his March 1 letter. “Our society must always promote the free exchange of ideas, not cancel the ideas with which we disagree. If cancel culture continues unchallenged, it is not just the unpopular or controversial viewpoints that are at risk. Every viewpoint and every idea—whether widely accepted now or not—runs the risk of eventually falling into disfavor with the ever-changing standards of cancel culture.”

Cancel culture “is the biggest threat to freedom we face” Jordan told Just the News AM on Monday.

