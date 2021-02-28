https://www.oann.com/rep-owens-gop-can-win-big-in-2022-2024/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-owens-gop-can-win-big-in-2022-2024

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete and Utah congressional nominee Burgess Owens. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:10 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) explained how the current administration would give Americans a stark contrast, which will help conservatives win big in upcoming elections. During his CPAC speech Saturday, Owens encouraged Republicans that tough times under the Biden administration will give conservatives support and big wins in 2022 and 2024.

He added Democrats will do themselves in by rushing far and fast to the left. Owens explained the contrast is necessary for all parties to come together and get “We the People” talking again.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re part of. If you don’t have a job, you’re not happy,” Burgess said. “If your kids are not in school, you’re not happy. If you’re sitting there waiting for a vaccine and they’re giving them to people at the border, you’re not happy.”

Owens explained that “We the People” are the most important and powerful three words. He added “if we come together in harmony, no one can defeat us.”

