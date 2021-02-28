https://babylonbee.com/news/report-stop-looking-at-your-phone-and-pay-attention-to-the-sermon/

Hey, you! Yeah, you!

What do you think you’re doing? Why did you even click on this? Put down your phone and pay attention to the sermon, you sinner!

Your pastor can see you right now. he definitely knows you’re not looking at your Bible app. Do you know who else knows? GOD DOES. Shame.

Ok– just casually put it down. Maybe use that free hand to give your spouse a little back scratch.

Your pastor worked really hard on his sermon this week. If you try to pay attention, you might learn something.

…Why are you still reading this?

Wait–

Did you even go to church today????

