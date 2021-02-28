https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/540877-rick-scott-acknowledges-biden-absolutely-won-fair-election

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who joined a challenge to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results when Congress was certifying presidential election votes, conceded Sunday that President BidenJoe BidenNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors Biden celebrates vaccine approval but warns ‘current improvement could reverse’ MORE “absolutely” won the 2020 election fairly.

Asked by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceBill Gates: Goal of eliminating emissions by 2030 ‘completely unrealistic’ Fox News’s Chris Wallace praises Biden’s discipline Klobuchar: Impeachment trial ‘was about not hiding history’ MORE, “Did Joe Biden win this election fair and square?” Scott responded, “Absolutely.”

“Absolutely. Joe Biden is the president. We went through the constitutional process. Joe Biden won the election,” Scott replied.

I’m actually surprised Rick Scott answered this so unequivocally pic.twitter.com/iY5Xh6WqoL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

The Florida senator went on to imply that unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud should be taken seriously, saying, “Are there people that believe we’ve got to focus on making sure people feel comfortable their elections are fair? Yeah.”

Asked by Wallace if he supports “making it harder to vote,” Scott replied, “Of course not” but said, “We should create a process where people get to vote but make sure no vote is ever diluted.”

Wallace mentioned a bill in the Georgia legislature that would end voting on Sunday, a day Black churches frequently organize “Souls to the Polls” events.

“What reason is that other than trying to suppress the Black vote?” Wallace asked.

Scott conceded that Florida, which went for former President Trump Donald TrumpNoem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom — a story of two embattled governors McCarthy: ‘I would bet my house’ GOP takes back lower chamber in 2022 MORE in the 2020 election, also has voting on Sunday and said his concern was more focused on the security of ballot boxes and absentee ballot signatures.

Wallace also asked Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, about Trump’s call for primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who have pushed back on his attempts to overturn the election, such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempGeorgia teachers to be next in line in state for coronavirus vaccine The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Finger-pointing on Capitol riot; GOP balks at Biden relief plan Lawmakers commemorate one-year anniversary of Arbery’s killing MORE (R) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneAfter vote against coronavirus relief package, Golden calls for more bipartisanship in Congress Graham: Trump will ‘be helpful’ to all Senate GOP incumbents Cruz hires Trump campaign press aide as communications director MORE (R-S.D.).

“I am supporting every Republican incumbent in all the Senate races,” Scott replied. “I trust voters. I think we’re going to get great candidates.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

