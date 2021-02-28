https://www.oann.com/sen-portman-speaks-out-on-covid-19-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-portman-speaks-out-on-covid-19-bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said COVID-19 relief is a bipartisan issue, but the budget needs to be spent correctly.

In an interview on Sunday, the Republican said virus relief is unlike taxes or health care and a coronavirus relief package is supported by both parties. However, Portman noted there are parts of the package which have nothing to do with COVID-19, adding more than half of the $1.9 billion bill wouldn’t be spent in this calendar year.

Portman said Republicans have attempted to talk to Joe Biden and his administration about these issues, but have not gotten a response.

“So, I have not figured it out yet but I think what he should do is what you did in the Clinton administration, what the Bush administration did, which is to start off with more bipartisan measures, so that we don’t poison the well, so that we can continue to work together,” Portman said. “And in this case, it would be very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package.”

Although the package is said to have some support among Republicans, Portman pointed out any bill where checks are going to the people will draw popularity.

