Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he will support any Republican incumbent senator against primary challengers—despite an assertion made by former President Donald Trump that he would primary some senators.

Scott, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, would not say whether the Republican Party belongs to Trump.

“It’s the voters’ party. It always has been the voters’ party. Let’s go back to 2010 and my primary. Every Republican I think in the country endorsed my opponent and I won. I talked to President Trump about a week ago and I told him this is my job, my job is to help Republican senators win all across the country and he made a commitment to me to help me do that. I believe he’s going to be helpful,” he said.

Trump has suggested primary challenges against Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Republican in the upper chamber, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who voted to convict him in the impeachment trial, during the 2022 elections.

“I am supporting every Republican incumbent in all the Senate races,” Scott also said. “So I believe all of our incumbents are going to in. We have some open Republican seats, open Democrat seats. … I trust in voters. I think we’re going to get great candidates come out.”

Policies of the Republican Party, Scott said, are what will help the party win the Senate majority.

“I’m going to make sure that in ’22, when we have our elections,” he said in the interview. “We’re going to vote on job growth, we’re going to vote on secure borders, we’re going to vote on supporting our law enforcement, school choice, that’s why we’re going to win.”

In a statement released earlier this month that sharply criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the former president announced he would primary some GOP senators. Seven Republican members of the upper chamber voted to convict Trump during the trial earlier this month.

Scott’s remark contrasts against comments made during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and in recent interviews, where some speakers suggested that the GOP would be nothing without Trump.

“If you’re reading the room and you’re intelligent, you realize that Donald Trump is still the future of the Republican Party,” Donald Trump Jr. said on Fox News. “Those people who are being displaced by illegals, those people who are being swept aside by the Democrat Party, who has just flagrantly ignored them for decades, Donald Trump is all over that,” he added.

Recent opinion polls suggest that Trump, after leaving office, is an extremely popular figure in the Republican Party.

Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Sunday afternoon. The former president has not commented on whether he will run for office in 2024.

